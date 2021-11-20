Bossip Video

Baby Jenkins is almost here!

The ladies of The Real threw their co-host and first-time mom, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, a surprise baby shower on the show Friday. Not only did they surprise the television host with a shower but they also brought out a special guest to complete the celebration. Yes you guessed it, The Real brought out Jeannie’s husband, Jeezy and the tears immediately started flowing.

On September 20th the couple revealed to the world that they were expecting. The two have been going strong since first dating in November of 2018. Now just 7 months after officially being a married couple the new parents are excited for the start of something new.

“I think from the moment we initially first talked about being married, we talked about having something together, whether that was real estate businesses, all those things, but God gave us a child first and I’m just excited to see the first thing that we have together is actually from the both of us. I feel like that’s what we both need right now at our ages and just in our careers. Like Mama Mai said, we ain’t going to spoil the Baby J, you guys are. I’m just excited about us actually having this experience together.”

The couple hasn’t revealed what the baby’s gender is and honestly can’t at the moment because they have no idea. Loni Love decided to dig a little deeper and ask the pair what would they prefer or like.

“I know what I think. I think it’s a boy for sure,” said Jeezy. “I admit, it’s just one of those things where you just know. I just feel like at this point in time, it feels like we need a boy. By the way, you need somebody that is going to be tough like you right now.”

This lucky Liibra seems very confident in the sex of his child and maybe he’s right! Only time will tell for the couple who are expected to deliver before the end of the year.

What do you think the lovely couple is having? Are you team boy or girl? Let us know below!