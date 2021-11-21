Complexion For Protection: Judge Refuses Jail Sentence For Wealthy White Four-Time Admitted Rapist

The audacity of caucacity is working overtime in the courts!

A blatantly biased judge allowed a depraved young White man with a history of violence to return to society last week, and no, it wasn’t Kyle Rittenhouse. Christopher Belter Jr. pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, attempted sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of four teenage girls. Between February 2017 and August 2018, Belter committed the assaults at a series of parties he hosted at his wealthy family’s mansion in Lewiston, New York, just outside of Niagara Falls.

WBKW reports that Judge Matthew J. Murphy III refused to sentence Belter with even one day behind bars.

“I agonized — I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case. Because there was great pain. There was great harm — There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” Judge Murphy said in court on Tuesday. “It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.”

Despite Belter’s guilty plea and testimony from the predator’s multiple traumatized victims, the suspiciously sympathetic judge only sentenced Belter to eight years of probation.

One of Belter’s victims, who was only identified in court documents as MM, rushed out of the courtroom to throw up when she heard the news.

“I completely broke down. It was as if I was being victimized all over again,” she told CBS News. “It’s just going to make him more comfortable doing this in the future. This is a pattern. He will offend again.”

The 20-year-old addressed the court before his sentencing with a statement of regret. However, MM, who says she will need extensive therapy and may never stop having nightmares about the assault, sees through his act.

“I don’t believe it for one second,” MM said. “He was saying whatever it takes for him to get his best outcome and it worked. … I will have to live with this for the rest of my life, knowing that he’s walking the streets and that another girl can be a victim of his any day now. It’s terrifying.”

Belter already proved that he doesn’t care about breaking the law because he was shown leniency as a teen sentenced to two years of probation. If he satisfied the terms, he would have qualified for Youthful Offender status, which would seal his conviction from public records and prevent him from being tried as an adult. He violated probation with unauthorized internet use to visit a porn site, but the Niagara County judge still wants to coddle this grown confessed criminal.

“Justice was not done here,” said Steven Cohen, an attorney for MM. “I’ve been a trial lawyer for over 30 years. If this individual was not a rich white kid from a privileged background and an influential family, he would be in prison right now.”

MM says Judge Murphy enabling this rapist to stay on the streets isn’t just another traumatizing ordeal for Belter’s victims. It’s a crushing blow to survivors everywhere.

“If I were to be someone viewing this right now, looking at this case as a victim of rape or sexual assault — I mean, I would think what’s the point in coming forward?” she said. “Why put yourself through the painful experience of testifying when there’s not going to be a good outcome?”

The hypocrisy is neverending.