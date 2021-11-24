Bossip Video

And the Oscar goes to…

Everyone’s buzzing over Aunjanue Ellis‘ Oscar-worthy performance as Williams family matriarch and coach Oracene Price in critically-acclaimed sports Drama “King Richard.”

“If it happens, it would be great because it expands my job options and everything that comes with that,” said Ellis about potentially winning an Oscar in an interview with New York Times. But the other side of that is, it’s a further extension for me to shout out Oracene Price. She stood in the stands and clapped for her daughters, but it would be so cool to hear people clap for her.”

We caught up with the criminally underrated actress who opened up about working with Will Smith, her reaction to his short-shorts in the film, making sure Oracene’s story was told correctly, and more in our interview below:

Inspired by a true story, “King Richard” highlights one father’s relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game. Determined to do things his way, Richard Williams made a plan and defied the odds by raising not one, but two of the greatest athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams (who executive produced the film alongside their sister Isha Price).

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.

Alongside Aunjanue is an impressive ensemble cast including Will Smith, rising stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott as a sports agent.

“King Richard” is now playing in theaters/streaming on HBO Max.