Handbags, Flirty Fragrance & Foot Care: BOSSIP’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide For The Ladies

The holidays are here and it’s time for good tidings, GOOD SHOPPING, and good cheer.

Each year we bring you a holiday gift guide packed with goodies to fill Christmas stockings for you, your boo, your bestie, your babies, your homegirls, and your husband, and this year this curated list is filled with gifts for the special women and girls in your life.

BOSSIP’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide includes Oprah-approved items, a feminine and flirty fragrance, intimacy oils, and MORE. Additionally ladies, this year we’re almost exclusively featuring Black-owned brands that you can pour your Black buck$ into.

Happy Black Friday!

See the Gift Guide below.

Oldvine Fragrance

Oldvine Fragrance is the first global luxury fragrance brand from a Black female floral designer with a celebrity following. The brand was founded Itika Oldwine-Grimble who began her career working on the Oprah Winfrey show and now specializes in gifting and floral installations for events and weddings with clients varying from Zerina Akers to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

Oldwine-Grimble has now worked with Firmenich, the largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company in the world, to develop Oldvine fragrances and has launched an Eau de parfum called “Meadow Bloom” inspired by the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay area where Oldwine-Grimble grew up.

“I love the smells of the fog and the ocean, and the wildflowers that cover the rolling hills,” she says.

Meadow Bloom features freesia, water, and vanilla orchid and retails for $230 (100 ml.).

Also debuting are two candles, Find Your Zen and Bridal Bouquet, both $72 (8 oz.)

Check out Oldvine Fragrance HERE.

Footnanny

Have you heard that Footnanny has been on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list for 8 years in a row? Footnanny has a new paraben and cruelty-free Olive Oil Power Kit from Oprah’s personal nail technician, Gloria Williams – aka the Footnanny!

The new Olive Oil Power Kit is for TRUE olive oil lovers, reports Footnanny. This product is unscented and filled with shea butter, cold-pressed Olea Oil, Cocoa Butter Soy, and moisturizing properties. The cream is whipped light and unisex. Users are instructed to apply to feet twice a day as needed. The kit includes the Foot Cream, Rescue Buffer (Callous Smoother), Foot Massage Arch-N-Ball, and a pair of Footnanny White Cotton Socks. The brand boasts that “your feet will be in heaven in no time.”

KINLÒ

KINLÒ is Naomi Osaka’s skincare line with a focus on protection and recovery from the sun for melanin-rich skin.

A press release notes that the tennis champ’s line was designed for Black and Brown skin tones as part of Naomi’s efforts to bring awareness to skin protection for people of color.

The line features a mineral-based daily sunscreen that’s tinted for melanin-rich skin which is especially important because skin damage can affect people with any skin tone, but studies show that skin cancer, in particular, is most likely to be detected at a later stage in BIPOC communities.

Golden Rays Sunscreen: The perfect stocking stuffer –tinted for melanin-rich skin, this is a daily water-resistant and sweat proof broad-spectrum SPF. Our mineral-based, non-chemical sunscreen mattifies skin without leaving a white cast for a natural, flawless finish. Lightweight and non-comedogenic to provide everyday protection on sun-soaked or indoor days. Protection and Recovery Duo: This is the perfect pairing for a day in the sun. Start with protecting your skin from harmful blue light and sun rays using our lightweight Golden Rays Sunscreen. Incorporate the Hydrating Golden Mist into your day as an instant skin refresher and quencher for sun-drenched skin. Golden Essentials Set: This three-piece set helps protect and hydrate skin. Tinted Golden Rays SPF 50+ Sunscreen protects from 98% of UV radiation while Hydrating Golden Mist helps soothe and cool skin. Follow up with Hydrating Lip Balm to help smooth lines and improve lip elasticity with a natural shine.

KINLÒ.com

Foria’s Quickie Kit 2.0

Foria is announcing several scintillating CBD kits for your sexual wellness needs this holiday season.

Foria’s Quickie Kit 2.0 ($44) features deluxe minis of the brand’s three hero products: Awaken Arousal Oil, Sex Oil, and Intimacy Suppositories. The perfect introduction to Foria’s products (and those curious about exploring CBD in the bedroom), The Quickie Kit is a reminder that spontaneous intimacy is possible, and that we can (and should!) make time for pleasure—anytime, anywhere. This affordable yet special bundle also speaks to Foria’s ongoing mission to make sexual wellness accessible to all, as they rarely offer trial sizes of their beloved products. Level up your gifting game, and add on Foria’s sustainable, reusable, and erotic Bandits bandana to wrap and decorate the gift box ($6, can be added to any purchase in cart). All products included in The Quickie Kit are 100% all-natural and pH-tested, with organic ingredients––completely free of synthetic additives and using USDA organic-certified, broad-spectrum CBD.

Foria’s All Night Long Holiday Box

Manifest the sultriest holiday season yet by giving the ‘gift of great sex, all night long’. Foria’s All Night Long Holiday Box ($96, but$127 value) is THE ultimate holiday gift set for your lover, your bestie, or better yet, a real treat for yourself! Foria’s All Night Long set showcases Foria’s entire Intimacy line: Awaken Arousal Oil (full size), Sex Oil (full size), Intimacy Suppositories 4-pack (full size), and the Intimacy Bath Salt 2oz Vial (trial size). Level up your gifting game, and add on Foria’s sustainable, reusable, and erotic Bandits bandana to wrap and decorate the gift box ($6, can be added to any purchase in cart). Make your bedroom the ultimate destination this holiday season, and indulge in your intimate side.

Peep Foria’s sale below.

11/22 – 11/25 : 30% off sitewide

11/26 – 11/28 : 30% off sitewide + Free Shipping

11/29 (Cyber Monday): 30% off sitewide + Free Shipping + Free Intimacy Suppositories with purchase of $80+

11/30 (Giving Tuesday): 10% of sales will be donated to a nonprofit chosen by the customer at checkout.

Denoir Cosmetics

Denoir Cosmetics is a Black woman-owned, clean beauty brand that’s offering 40% off for Black Friday.

The direct translation of the name “Denoir” is a portmanteau of the words “of black” that symbolizes not only the creative force behind the brand, a Blak woman, but also the thoughtful design (from the beginning) for women of color—across the spectrum of shades.s. Denoir meets Credo’s clean beauty standards, the strictest standard in retail today, and believes that from a beat face to a natural look, “lipstick remains a staple.”

Denoircosmetics.com

UNWRP

UNWRP is a Black-owned, woman-owned luxury gift-wrapping company and they’re announcing a custom gift wrap inspired by the bold flavors of Sprite.

Founded by Ashley LFouyelle. a multidisciplinary designer, a press release notes that she started the company in a small bedroom of her Brooklyn apartment and created a one-stop shop for all anyone’s gifting needs – offering wrapping paper, fabric wraps, greeting cards, and home goods all designed by the most talented artist around the globe.

With that, she caught the eye of Sprite which says it’s committed to supporting and elevating multicultural creators, which aligns perfectly with UNWRP’s “values of artist collaboration and cultivating a diverse community of artists who share a passion for bringing color into a world that needs it.”

Her special-edition gift wrap is bold and inspired by Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry LTO flavor and new Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar.

Ashley’s UNWRP gif wrap is available HERE.

NoiteRose

Noite Rose is a Black woman-owned luxury loungewear brand Noite Rose that infuses comfort with romance and provides alluring-yet-cozy loungewear solutions. “Comfort Infused With Romance” is their motto.

After a year of relentlessness, Noite Rose was developed to provide luxury self-care to the woman who gives endlessly to others — allowing her to recharge her magic! Produced and executed in the USA with the highest quality fabrics in every style, Noite Rose offers dresses, rompers and sets for any at-home occasion.

Standout pieces include their “situationship set” [above] and a sexy and silky “Not Your Mama’s Moo Moo” midi dress.

The brand is offering 20% off for Black Friday.

NoiteRose.com

ORIJIN CULTURE™:

Orijin Culture is a modern Afro-luxe label for women and men with an assortment of accessories.

*Early Black Friday / Cyber Weekend Sale*

25% off site-wide with promo code: OURBLKCYBER

Valid now – 11/29

Orijinstore.com

PuffCuff

PuffCuff offers tension-free hair clamps available in family packs. The brand is noting that $1 of each purchase this month is donated to The Sayers Center to support Adoption Awareness Month.

*Black Friday / Cyber Weekend Sale*

Friday, 11/26: Launch of the first PuffCuff subscription box

Saturday, 11/ 27 – Sunday, 11/28: 25% off sitewide (no promo code required)

Monday, 11/29: Live shopping streaming event with product demonstrations, giveaways, and special guests

thepuffcuff.com

Brown Aspiration

Brown Aspiration has your stationery needs covered, all with a touch of melanin.

*Black Friday / Cyber Weekend Promo”

40% off select items on brownaspiration.com and Etsy (no promo code required)

Valid 11/26-11/29

brownaspiration.com

TrapStix Lip Balm

TrapStix Lip Balm is a music-inspired lip balm brand.

It’s a play on words mixing Hip-Hop and pop artists’ names with all-natural lip balm flavors. The offerings are formulated with gentle, nurturing ingredients such as grapeseed oil, precious coconut oil, and moisturizing sweet almond oil to nourish dry and delicate lips. A touch of beeswax creates a lasting barrier against harsh elements. Gentle notes of signature flavors compose a soft fragrance balm you’ll never want to be without.

Black Friday Deal: 40% off the entire website.

Price: $2.50 – $42.99

TrapStixLipBalm.com

Orijin Bees

Orjiiin Bees is an award-winning collection of dolls that made Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021.

*Black Friday / Cyber Weekend Sale*

Promo code: BABYBEEFRIDAY

30% off your entire order of $99+

Valid 11/26 – 11/29

orijinbees.com

The Lazy Hat

The “Lazy Hat” is an ingenious hat with hair attached to elevate your holiday look.

*Early Black Friday / Cyber Weekend Sale*

10% off any 2 hats

12% off any 4 hats

15% off any 6 hats

Valid now – 11/29

thelazyhat.com

HerSpace Co.

is a lifestyle brand that is essential for life on the go.

Get prepared in style and functionality with its gorgeous planner, a life system for today’s women. The Layered Living Planner is the star of the show. Its signature components are in tune with the modern woman, created with intention by two inspiring women that are all about empowering others to lead an unapologetic life with purpose and commitment to self. Use the planner and you’ll be the CEO of your life in no time. This planner hits all points, navigating women in beauty, spirituality, and peace.

Price: $58, HerSpaceCo.com

Benson Watch Company

Benson Watch Company says they have the “perfect stocking stuffer” and they want you to indulge in their genderless timepieces and bracelets.

Founded and designed by Marcel Benson, Benson is a symbolic reminder to own your time, each watch represents the brand’s ethos — true fulfillment means spending time doing what you love. Check out the signature Cardinal Collection, Untitled Collection, and Omega Bracelets. Available to purchase at bensonwatch.com.

Price: $189+