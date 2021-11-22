Bossip Video

Fetty Wap returns to social media amid being arrested during Rolloug Loud.

Last month, Fetty Wap was arrested in a drug bust at CitiField during Rolling Loud and everyone was shocked. The authorities allege Fetty Wap and his friends were responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of Fentanyl, crack, and cocaine from the West coast all the way to Long Island.

After Fetty’s arrest was made, police recovered over $1.5 million in cash, 2 kilograms of Heroin, fentanyl pills, 16 kilograms of cocaine along with 2 9mm handguns, a rifle, and two pistols. No matter how you paint this picture, it just doesn’t look good for Fetty Wap being a part of this as lengthy jail time is sure to follow.

On November 4, Fetty Wap was released from jail to await his faith at the next court date. Since then, Fetty has been MIA and not active on social media. Rumors suggested he would make it out to Power 105.1’s Power House concert where he would have to eventually address the arrest. Before the show, Fetty took to his Instagram to share a message featuring a clip of Kanye West on Drink Champs with a caption that read:

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life it ain’t forever I’ll be back better wiser and smarter”

He isn’t admitting guilt here, but perhaps loyalty is how he got wrapped up in a bicoastal drug traffic charge. Sounds like he’s made peace with however this can go for him and is in good spirits.

