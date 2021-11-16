Bossip Video

Twitter has been adamant that Teyana Taylor did an excellent job preparing her husband for Dancing With The Stars and based on Monday’s results, the speculation might be right.

Iman Shumpert has not only become a fan-favorite on the ABC competition show, but last night he made history by becoming the first celeb who played in the NBA to reach the finals. That means that he’s one step closer to snagging the coveted Mirror Ball trophy when the finale airs next Monday, November 22.

During Monday’s semifinals, Iman and his partner Daniella Karagach jazz danced to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy” which actually features vocals from Shumpert’s famed wife. At one point the baller literally lifted his partner onto his chest in the ballroom.

Danielle’s choreo and Iman’s skillset earned them a score of 38 out of 40.

They also performed a “redemption tango” to “Telephone” by Martyna and earned a score of 37 out of 40.

The dance was deemed a “redemption” because DWTS had a double-elimination night and sent home two stars; actress Melora Hardin and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

BleacherReport notes that if Iman wins next week he’ll join a legacy of athletes who won the competition including Emmitt Smith, Apolo Ohno, Helio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, Rashad Jennings, and Adam Rippon.

Iman will compete against pop singer JoJo Siwa, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots in the finals.

Do YOU think Iman Shumpert has what it takes to win “Dancing With The Stars”??? Have YOU been voting for him?