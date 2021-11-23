Bossip Video

The parents of 27-year-old Danish Baig are suing Travis Scott and Live Nation after they allege he died trying to save his fiancée amid the chaos at Astroworld.

In the weeks following the tragic events that happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, we are getting a clear look at not only what happened, but learning about those who lost their lives at the festival.

One of the first cases we learned about immediately following the festival was about 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Ezra was reportedly on his father’s shoulders during the crowd surge but when his father passed out, he went to the ground and was separated from him. A week later Ezra would pass away in the hospital and become the youngest person to lose their life at the festival. His family has already hired Ben Crump and sued Travis Scott along with festival organizers.

Yesterday, news broke of yet another heartbreaking story to come from the festival. The family of 27-year-old Danish Baig revealed he lost his life during the Astroworld Festival trying to save his fiancée from the mayhem. The family has hired Lyons & Simmons LLP to file a complaint in Harris Country District Court. The suit didn’t hold back, alleging Travis Scott and Live Nation “placed more value on their own financial gain than on the safety of the concertgoers whose money was used to line the Defendants’ pockets.”

“Danish was a beloved son, brother, and partner. He died saving the love of his life, Olivia,” the lawsuit states. “Olivia and Basil will spend the rest of their lives living with the memory of Danish fighting to save Olivia’s life before losing his own. In time, Olivia and Basil’s physical wounds may heal. But the Baig’s and Olivia will never fully recover from the pain of knowing that their son, brother, and partner suffered a death as valiant as it was horrific.”

The suit also reveals after he helped his fiancée to safety, the pair and another friend became separated. The fiancee later saw medics performing CPR on him and tried to rush over but even staff restrained her by strapping her to a chair. Not a good look for the event staff and as time goes by, we begin to get a better picture of how under-staffed and under-trained the festival staff was to begin with. This certainly won’t be the last lawsuit.