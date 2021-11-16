Bossip Video

In the aftermath of the 10 lives lost at Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Nike announces the delay of the Travis Scott Air Max release. Travis is reportedly very much still in shock following the festival.

It has been almost two weeks since the deadly events that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Since then, the death toll has risen to 10 people including 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

The event’s aftermath is still in its early stages, and even with it being so fresh, attorney Ben Crump has already filed lawsuits seeking justice for some of the victims. While a few lawsuits have already been filed, HoustonPD seems to be playing a tennis match with the blame and passing it off to any and everybody. Travis’ lawyer was quick to call for an end to the finger-pointing after he showed footage of police officers dancing and recording Drake and Travis as they closed out the show, painting a clear picture of miscommunication of the seriousness of the situation amongst everyone.

Yesterday, Nike, one of Scott’s biggest endorsements, revealed they are delaying his upcoming sneaker drop out of respect for the families and everyone impacted at the festival.

While Nike certainly wants to be respectful, many are forgetting and not even thinking of the impact this has on Travis. Regardless of who you want to fault or who will be found legally responsible, the guilt for having that many people lose their lives at your event has to be enormous.

Fox News reports a source revealed that he is still in shock and having a hard time coping with the events that transpired during the festival.

“Kylie knows how much performing and getting in front of his fans means to Travis, so to see him in a constant state of shock as the news and lawsuits continue to pile up is very difficult for both of them,” the insider relayed. “For such an unprecedented outcome, they’re handling it as best they can,” the source pressed. “Kylie understands that the situation is much bigger than anything she could ever imagine — especially with so much loss of life — and she and Travis are just doing everything they can to be present for each other and all of those who are impacted by the events at Astroworld.”

The story is far from over and we will keep you updated with any new developments in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.