Move Over “Selling Sunset”! Netflix Reveals Teaser For “Selling Tampa,” Featuring A Cast Of GORGEOUS Melanated Real Estate Stunners

This week Netflix revealed a teaser trailer for a new spinoff real estate reality show “Selling Tampa” from the same executive producer of “Selling Sunset.” The series follows the agents from Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado. Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

The cast includes Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

Check out the teaser below!

Rosado has already had a taste of celebrity BEFORE the show. She’s currently dating Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and they are expecting a baby!

She’s so beautiful! Honestly all of the ladies on the show are. It’s great to see — because the women of “Selling Sunset” are stunning and it’s such a fun show BUT diversity is seriously lacking on the Sunset series.

“Selling Tampa” arrives on Netflix December 15. Follow #sellingtampa on social media!

Fans of “Selling Sunset” should be happy to learn Season 4 will arrive on the streaming platform this week, on Wednesday November 24, 2021. If you’ve never watched before — prepare for an incredible bingefest. This show is so addictive that catching up on the last 3 seasons will be quite an enjoyable Holiday weekend activity if you so choose!

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other. The cast includes the brokerage owners, identical twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim and the beautiful cast of agents which includes Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Follow #sellingsunset on social media.

Adam Divello serves as Executive Producer on both shows.