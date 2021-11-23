Some social media critics are wondering why Khloe Kardashian kommented on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, and not a fatal incident surrounding her sister’s boyfriend.
On Nov. 20, the Good American jeans founder took to Twitter to react after the 18-year-old was found not guilty for killing two people and wounding another victim during the Kenosha protests in 2020.
“What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….????” wrote one Twitter user.
“There are people that died in travis scott concert We’re not gonna forget about them. Sorry !! …” @ABrokenDaffodil replied to the reality TV mogul.
“I agree if your referencing the Astoworld concert disaster! Absolutely disgusting to a hear a 10 year died!” added another critic.
Prior to the post, some concerned followers of the star even urged her to refrain from posting sexy selfies out of respect for the victims, like this photo below which was uploaded to Khloe’s account just three days after the incident occurred.
“People are watching you guys. I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert. Just a thought,” wrote one concerned Instagram user. While another person chimed in, “There are people that are dying.”
A funeral was held on Nov. 23 for one of the youngest victims at the concert who was trampled to death during the deadly crowd surge. 9-year-old Ezra Blount was laid to rest after he succumbed to life-threatening injuries from the incident that included swelling on his brain and damage to his liver and lungs, ABC News reported.
His family is among 300 Astroworld concert attendees who have filed lawsuits with the help of civil rights attorney Ben Crump demanding for Travis Scott and the festival’s organizers Scoremore and Live Nation to take accountability. According to USA Today, the suit alleges all three parties of gross negligence with each seeking over $1 million in damages. Ezra’s family is also alleging negligence regarding crowd control, medical attention, and event staffing.
