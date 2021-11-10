If there’s one thing you can count on in the world of social media, it’s celebrities getting their thirst traps off with no regard to what else is going on in the world.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and the entire Kardasian-Jenner clan are currently entangled in the aftermath of the musician’s Astroworld Festival. While none of the family, outside Kendall and Kylie, were in attendance on the night 8 fans lost their lives, they’re still closely associate with Scott, putting them in a situation where their followers expect them to not only comment, but help those impacted by the festival.

The Kardashian clan did issue a statement about the tragedy, but one sister quickly moved right back to her regularly scheduled programming, and fans are not happy about it.

Khloé Kardashian is currently catching a ton of heat for posting thirst traps to Instagram following Travis Scott’s nightmarish Astroworld festival.

On Monday, the reality star shared three photos of herself posing in a sheer bodycon dress that showed off her curvy figure. Khloé captioned the post with emojis of a panda, a zebra, and paw prints in reference to her outfit’s animal print design.

Considering how close the whole Kardashian family is to Scott, critics were quick to flood the comments section to call her out for uploading the self-absorbed snaps less than three days after the tragedy.

“Read the room. The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday,” one person commented on the photos. “People are watching you guys,” commented another. “I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert❤️ just a thought.”

Welp, can’t say we’re surprised. The Kardashians gon’ Kardashian.