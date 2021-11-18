Bossip Video

A $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the Astroworld Festival organizers following the tragic incident that happened in Houston.

In the aftermath of Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival, the rapper has canceled all of his upcoming appearances and Nike has even pushed back their upcoming collaborations with the rapper. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the tragedy is far from being over as investigations are still open.

While the court of public opinion is doing everything in its power to blame Travis for everything that happened, the artist has reportedly been at home in shock and hasn’t left the house since the festival. Last weekend, the death toll from the festival rose from 8 people to 10 as two people including Ezra Blount, who passed away in the hospital from injuries sustained at the festival. Ezra’s family has hired attorney Ben Crump to represent them in a lawsuit against Scott and others.

Today, another massive lawsuit was filed by San Antonio, Texas-based attorney Thomas J. Henry. The lawsuit was filed for a massive $2 billion and seeks to hold Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and the festival organizers accountable for the events that took place during the festival. The attorney stated in a press release the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 victims who hired Henry to represent them after being injured.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” said Thomas J. Henry in a press release. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Reportedly over 300 people were treated for injuries at the festival, with another 25 people being hospitalized, 2 who died in the hospital, and 8 who died at the festival. This is not the first and probably not the last lawsuit but seems Henry will be representing the majority of people who were injured at the festival.