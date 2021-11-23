Bossip Video

Kyle Kuzma rocks a bright pink, oversized sweater as he showed up to play for the Washington Wizards and the internet showed him no mercy.

In the NBA, we’ve seen some wild outfits in the player’s tunnel with some players such as Russell Westbrook continuously taking risks when it comes to fashion–which also means having a few misses.

Yesterday, the Wizards played the Charlotte Hornets and before the game, Kyle Kuzma was seen rolling up to Capital One Arena wearing an enormous pink sweater. The sweater was so humongous it would have been too big for Shaq. Once the image of Kuz in the sweater hit the Internet, it became an all-out roast session on Kuzma.

Despite the roasts, Kuz was so proud of his outfit, he even posted the photo himself for his peers to see and his friends didn’t waste any time clowning him in the comments. His former teammate, LeBron James, joined in on the fun, opening the flood gates for everyone else to clown Kuz as well.

“Ain’t no f–king way you wore that!!!” LeBron James commented. “I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!”

Kuz seemed to be a good sport to be on the receiving end of so much slander and stood by his choice of clothing. Usually, when this happens and the attention is this massive, the next outfit will be bigger but not that much better.

Stay turned for Kuz and his next outfit, which we are sure will go viral as well.