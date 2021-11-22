Bossip Video

LeBron James was ejected during the Pistons vs Lakers game on Sunday for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood. Stewart responded by trying to charge LeBron but was unsuccessful, leaving him looking foolish.

This season, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to find their chemistry on the court, even with the most veteran talent on one roaster. Russell Westbrook started off as a turnover machine, LeBron James has been out with a groin injury, and Frank Vogel can’t put together a lineup to save his life. It’s safe to say it’s a very frustrating time to be a Laker or a Laker fan and the frustration comes only a little over a year since winning the NBA championship.

Last night, Lebron James returned from being out for his injury and everyone was waiting to see how the King back in the lineup would help. Before we could even get that answer, though, LeBron was heading to the bench after being ejected.

With 9 minutes and 18 seconds left in the third and the Lakers trailing 78-66, LeBron James threw an elbow that bloodied the face of Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart. After the vicious elbow, Stewart would go on to escalate things for a good period of time after charging after LeBron several times from all over the arena. His escalation of the ordeal got him ejected from the game as well. Luckily for LA fans, the Lakers would come back to win the game after being down almost 20 points.

Gilbert Arenas took to Instagram to remind Stewart he tried the face of the NBA and might need to pack his bags because no one charges the King and gets away with it.

You can watch the altercation above and you can read Gilbert’s hilarious IG post below.