Bossip Video

There’s a new management company afoot and it’s headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.

Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien George are announcing Viral Management Group , ATL’s first Black Gen-Z-led management firm that’s uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.

Now the management group includes his business partner Vango known for not only rapping and his single “Sauce On Me”, but for his relationship with fellow emcee Lightskin Keisha.

A press release notes that Viral Management is a “full-service branding, public relations, marketing, and brand management firm.” Based in Atlanta and Los Angeles, it represents dozens of artists “coming from all different backgrounds and each with their own unique sound and brand.”

The management group is also expanding beyond musical artists and representing other entertainment industry clients including television and theatre actors as well as models under the “Viral Vixens” umbrella. Viral Management carries a goal to “limit the constraints of labels” and Sir Julien and Coca Vango say their work with the likes of Swizz Beatz, Trippie Redd, Dess Dior, and Skye Morales has them fully prepared to make Viral Management Group a success.

Nothing short of destiny brought these two business partners together. The pair was originally not planning to work together, but connected in an unrelated business meeting in Atlanta. Coca was drawn to Sir Julien’s intellect and vast knowledge about the industry at such a young age. Sir Julien and Coca have put together a full interconnected team of photographers, writers, consultants, and more that all work towards giving each individual client exactly what they want. Stemming off of Viral Management Group, the pair have recently launched a new branch of their group called Viral Vixens. Viral Vixens specializes in the outsourcing of high-end models.

What do YOU think about Viral Management Group?