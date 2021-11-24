Bossip Video

Mariah Carey is always eleoquent in her music and when she’s speaking her humor shines in even the most awkward situations. Recently, when ET reporter Kevin Frazier asked if Mariah’s twins would be spending time with their “step” siblings the way Carey has traditionally done in the past, she had the most honest — yet funny response.

During an interview with ET, Mariah spoke about her holiday plans, of course. The ‘All I Want for Christman’ singer described their family going to Aspen and frolicking in the snow along with her kiddies. Frazier then tryied to sneak in a question about her ex, Nick Cannon, and his other children an referred to them as her ‘step’ siblings when he meant to say “half.” Mariah gently nudged Kevin, correcting him.

“Is it step? I don’t think it’s step if you’re not married to the person,” she said. “That’s a different interview for you.”

They both laughed off the moment, but overall Mariah dodged the question without answering.

Hit play at the 6 minute mark to see it.

Play

Mariah is a hoot! Previously, we reported that Nick and Mariah had two different outlooks about whether or not their twins should have cellphones. Nick revealed during an episode of his daytime talk show that he had to sneak a pair of cellphones ot the kids when they turned 10-Years-Old despite Mariah having reservations about them having internet access to ‘google them.’

In related news, Mariah has a grand holiday special schedule for December on Apple TV. Will YOU be tuned in?