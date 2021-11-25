Bossip Video

Blake Griffin is getting in the holiday spirit with Google and the National Basketball Players Association this week!

This week the NBPA will launch its first-ever flagship holiday event NBPA 450 Gives, a new experiential + digital activation showcasing the best gifts to give and receive. The NBPA will partner with different sponsors starting November 26 (Black Friday) through December 9 for 14-days of prizes and giveaways that fans can win.

The traveling NBPA-branded holiday pop-up will kick off on Black Friday at Industry City in Brooklyn with launch sponsor Google and Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin. He will reveal an NBPA member-curated gift box that fans can enter to win. Curated with assistance from Bifties, a Black, female-owned company that’s all about helping people “give b(l)ack”, the gift box will feature items from Black-owned businesses developed in partnership with Google to celebrate its #BlackOwnedFriday initiative with the US Black Chambers, Inc. The goal of the program is to reimagine Black Friday, as a day to search, shop and support Black-Owned businesses.

“This is a great initiative by the NBPA to bring together fans, brands, and businesses during the holiday season,” said Griffin. “I am excited to help kick off NBPA 450 Gives and support some amazing Black-owned businesses with our Black-owned Friday giveaway in partnership with Google.”

Alongside Blake’s appearance, there will also be a live DJ set, NBA2K gaming stations, free baked goods from Brutus Bakeshop, a Black female-owned bakery based in Brooklyn, and coffee from BLK & Bold, a Black-owned coffee company that donates 5% of their profits to supporting at-risk youth, to lead off a packed schedule of giving.

The traveling pop-up will make stops each day throughout New York City. It will feature special interactive experiences for fans, revealing new gifts fans can win from the NBPA and its participating partners. Prizes include a trip for two to attend the next NBPA event during All-Star Weekend, Mitchell-N-Ness prize packs, New Era caps, digital gift cards from Merrell and Barcode, and more. Google, 2K, Merrell, Barcode, Blk & Bold, Champion, and Mitchell-N-Ness are among the sponsors.

“We are very excited to launch NBPA 450 Gives going into the holiday season alongside an incredible lineup of partners,” said Que Gaskins, interim President of THINK450, the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA. “Our players love to give back and engage with their communities, especially during the holidays, and this hybrid event of both experiential and digital activations serves as another unique way for them to connect with fans and showcase the businesses and brands they love.”

Fans can follow @TheNBPA, search the hashtag #NBPA450Gives, or visit NBPA.com/450Gives for updates on where to find the NBPA pop-up and instructions on how to enter to win the daily giveaway.