Waited until the last minute and need some quick gift ideas? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our 2020 Christmas Guide!

With the year we’ve all had in 2020, it’s easy for Christmas to creep up on you and have you limited on gift ideas for thoe ones closest to you. To make things less stressful, we’ve put together an easy-to-follow gift guide for all those last-minute shoppers out there. We won’t promise these things will arrive before Christmas, but with COVID-19 raging on, hopefully, you don’t have too many in-person events happening this week to need them on a deadline.

Cadeia

CADEIA is the perfect gift for anyone you know who has to wear a mask for hours of the day for work and various other reasons. They won’t have to fumble with finding their mask or putting it away–it’ll always be right around their neck, perfect for doctors, nurses, and anyone working in public. Cadeia offers an array of hand-crafted neck-chains to fasten to the now-ubiquitous face masks, ensuring your safety–and style–are never out of reach. In between uses, it duals as an eyewear chain or a necklace.

Sprayground

Sprayground offers a large selection of backpacks, luggage, face masks, and more and has creative designs to match all personalities. Sprayground allows you to make a statement without having to break the bank. They are a leading competitor in the streetwear scene with their high-quality and fashion-forward looks that are also affordable. Their new winter collection is the perfect style for the cold weather we’ve been enduring recently.

JBL Wireless Headphones

JBL has a ton of wireless products to meet the needs of any person you have in mind. They also have a range of pricing options for any budget. We all know someone who goes through a pair of headphones every six months because they lose and/or break them. Some even lose them because the fit isn’t comfortable for their ears, but JBL doesn’t sacrifice comfort at any price point.

Canvas Beauty Brand

Canvas Beauty Brand is the brainchild of Stormi Steele, who has helped thousands regrow their natural hair with her signature Hair Growth Serum. The Serum is alongside a plethora of other products that have been formulated to target healthy hair. As a former hairstylist, she understands the process and treatment of hair and dedicates her creativity to showcase that in her products. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for men and women.

Bulleit and YETI Gift Pack

When in doubt, alcohol is the best gift to give anyone. Bulleit and Yeti have teamed up for a great gift for any Whiskey enthusiast in your life. The gift pack features one bottle of Bourbon Whiskey and one bottle of 95 Rye Whiskey, and this gift set is complete with a Bulleit Branded YETI Rambler to keep cocktails at their ideal temperature. The best part? It’s less than $100.

Smirnoff Ice X Cremsiffino “NICELY GIFTED PUZZLES”

What’s a better gift than games? Smirnoff is offering a new game that gives you the chance to actually win a discount upon completion. Smirnoff ICE has once again teamed up with premium imported home goods brand, Cremsiffino, to create a new line of limited edition NICELY Gifted Puzzles featuring three festive designs that pack an unexpected surprise, including: a festive cat for the cat-lover on your list, a happy snowman for those who embrace the magic of the holidays, and a starry night for those whose holiday spirit knows no bounds.

Once giftees crack the puzzle, they’ll be treated to a $5 offer from the eCommerce platform Drizly, redeemable for new users until December 31st.

The first 200 puzzles will be sold at a discounted rate of just $1 plus shipping. The remainder of the puzzles will be available for purchase at a retail price of $21 plus shipping in honor of 2021.

Vintage Frames

When it comes to sunglasses, Vintage Frames is the hidden gem of eyewear. VF is the Rolls Royce of eyewear with more options than a Rolls could ever dream of. With a large selection of options, you can find something for anyone you are shopping for. Once you buy someone one pair, they will indeed become a collector of VF.

Ask the Doggfather

What’s better than technology and wine you ask, nothing. Ask the Doggfather is the perfect gift for someone who loves both and is dying to ask Snoop Dogg a question. Ask the Doggfather is the first experience activated by a wine label using 8th Wall technology – a software that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that works on any smartphone without an app. Just go to http://www.askthedoggfather.com on a mobile device and scan any bottle of Snoop Cali Red. From there, ask a question and Snoop will appear in a miniature holographic form (see to the right) to offer his wisdom and signature swagger in front of his 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red bottle.