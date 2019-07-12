Ooh Nah Nah: Rihanna Trolled All Her Fans Over A New Album And Sent The Entire Navy Into A Meltdown

The whole entire world has been dying for new Rihanna music for years now ever since she dropped the should-have-won-a-Grammy classic “Anti.” Yet Rih has been busy doing everything but making music. She’s out here being a near-billionaire selling her makeup and lingerie and whatever else she wants while maybe wanting to get married to her own billionaire boo. She’s living her best life.

That hasn’t stopped us from pestering her over her album every damn day. Rih has seen your pleas and she has answered with…making fun of all of us. Whoops.

Nobody:

Me: Album coming in 2019

Navy in July: pic.twitter.com/jXqC6uy1YP — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 11, 2019

It appears as though the rumors of a July album are just that…rumors. At least she didn’t have us thinking it was actually happening, right? This sent her fans (and, really, who ISN’T a Rihanna fan?) into a mental meltdown.

Do you think this is a joke?! pic.twitter.com/kTJWlM441Y — IMDeceased (@kixkkx) July 12, 2019

Take a look at the insanity that ensued.