Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have called it quits after 6 years together.

Amid speculation about their relationship status, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple have officially called it quits. The pair began dating in 2015 after meeting during rehearsals for the original off-Broadway production of Hamilton before getting engaged in 2018.

Both Ramos and Cephas Jones’ names started trending on Twitter on Monday, November 29 after a video surfaced on TikTok, causing a noticeable change on one of their social media pages.

According to a TikTok user, she was dancing on stage at a strip club when she spotted two people “sitting on stage, tipping the dancers and being all over each other.” The dancer went on to say she recognized the man and Googled him, which is when she discovered that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend…who wasn’t the woman sitting with him at the club.

The TikToker didn’t reveal Anthony’s name, but she did show a redacted People article about the actor and his relationship, so it wasn’t hard for fans to find out who she was talking about. The video also included a two-second clip of what appears to be Anthony sitting at the club with the other woman.

Just a few hours after the clip started spreading on social media, fans noticed that Jasmine deleted her recent birthday post for Anthony, which was posted to her account just four weeks ago. While neither party have spoken on the rumors of infidelity or the split, the timeframe of their breakup seems to confirm some sort of wrongdoing.

Ramos and Cephas Jones were most recently spotted together publicly in June 2021, when Anthony supported Jasmine at the premiere of her Blindspotting series, which premiered the same week as his latest movie, In The Heights.