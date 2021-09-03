We’ve got a special treat for our fans of “Truth Be Told” on Apple TV+!

Apple TV+ just launched the second episode of their fascinating true crime scripted series “Truth Be Told” and we scored an interview with none other than Ron Cephas Jones himself!

Ron Cephas Jones spoke with BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden about his character Shreve Scoville on “Truth Be Told,” revealing how Season 2 will delve into how his character’s actions as a young man affected his three daughters. He also spoke about the illness Shreve is diagnosed with on the first episode. Cephas Jones revealed he’s extremely excited to share the intense love his character has for his family and the pain that comes from being held accountable. He also spoke about working with Octavia Spencer, Tracie Thoms and Haneefah Wood and their strong female energy, which he described as “powerful, tangible and beautiful.” He added that it reminded him of his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones. Cephas Jones also spoke about reuniting with Mekhi Phifer for this project after having played Phifer’s Uncle in ‘Paid in Full.’

Check out the full interview below:

Wow, we totally forgot he was in “Paid In Full!” Ron Cephas Jones has been putting in work for a minute. He’s definitely an incredible actor and we love him in this role. If you’ve never watched before, Tami Roman plays his partner and it’s nothing like anything you’ve seen her in before. We promise the dynamic didn’t disappoint.

New episodes of “Truth Be Told” Season 2 are available on Apple TV+ now!