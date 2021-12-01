Bossip Video

Controversial influencer and model Brittany Renner is alleging that life has been somewhat of a struggle since calling it quits with her NBA baller ex and father of her child, PJ Washington. Renner recently revealed that she’s been living with her mother, doesn’t have her own car, and is trying to get back on her feet financially since leaving the home she shared with Washington a few months ago.

Brittany alleging that she’s been trying to keep things afloat with her newborn may sound shocking to many after a rumor spread about PJ paying her $200,000 in child support surfaced, something they’ve both denied.

Brittany set the record straight again, letting out a little more of her truth since becoming a single mother receiving assistance from her immediate family.

“Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle? Can you imagine NOT being mentally/physically/emotionally ready to get back in the gym let alone host a club after just having a baby but you have to work to take care of your child? What about being harassed about receiving 200K in child support? (WHICH IS NOT TRUE IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE) Still no? Well what about being accused of being a pedophile? A gold digger? Better yet! A spiteful BM keeping their son from his Dad when he wasn’t even in the same state at the time? All of this has been my reality on top of trying to get things afloat financially, getting back in the groove of social media after being falling off the face of the earth, and being a new mother.”

Hit play to hear Brittany’s single mother testimony in a bit more in detail here:

Previously, we shared that Brittany denied claims she “trapped” PJ after his fans attacked her on social media, accusing her of being a predator because of their 6 year age difference. The 29-year-old pointed out that it takes two to tango, alleging that 23-year-old PJ wanted them to have a baby and be a family.