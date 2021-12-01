The pandemic is posed to be over
The Omarion Variant chasing me down like pic.twitter.com/7nZIJOaIjZ
— Deez Nuts Resting In An Open Smile (@LoLoVonZ) November 29, 2021
If there’s one thing Black Twitter is going to do, it’s joke about a serious situation like the emergence of yet another alarming COVID variant that currently has the whole entire world in a frenzy.
First identified in South Africa, the latest COVID update (named after Greek letter Omicron or a Transformers villain) has caused concern among public health officials while fueling hilarious Omarion variant memes across social media.
On Monday, the World Health Organization called Omicron a variant of concern and warned that the global risks were “very high” despite very little being known about the virus.
So far, cases have been identified in 20 countries including Britain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.
As of right now, Omicron hasn’t been detected in the United States yet but experts say it’s only a matter of time before the variant pop-locks in the states.
Based on early studies, it’s believed Omicron may only cause mild illness based on limited data from South Africa’s cases among young people.
Naturally, top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci urged people to get a booster shot that would most likely provide protection against severe disease.
“We’ve said it over and over again and it deserves repeating. If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated, get boosted if you are vaccinated, continue to use the mitigation methods, namely masks, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,” he said.
How are you feeling about the Omarion variant? Will you be getting the booster if you haven’t already? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest Omarion variant tweets/memes on the flip.
"The Omarion Variant chasing me down like" – classic video
They say in order to keep the Omarion Variant away, you have to do this routine 3 times in the mirror pic.twitter.com/DWvJAdW4GU
— DB (Osunbanke) (@aura_of_gold) November 30, 2021
"They say in order to keep the Omarion Variant away, you have to do this routine 3 times in the mirror" – no, seriously
Scientists discovering the Omarion variant: pic.twitter.com/lmL5lQ79oM
— ThatGuyDips (@ThatGuyDips) November 30, 2021
"Scientists discovering the Omarion variant:" – LOLOLOLOL
The omarion variant attacking my white blood cells pic.twitter.com/9ee6ggHCtX
— Justin (@justinc_l) November 27, 2021
"The omarion variant attacking my white blood cells" – you got seeeeerved
Thought that shit said Omarion… https://t.co/zOxkQ8lTf7 pic.twitter.com/AQDY91bK6J
— 𝚃𝚛𝚞𝚎 🧡 (@TrudiiBee) November 26, 2021
"Thought that sh*t said Omarion" – we all did
Omicron or Omarion, either way, please get vaxxed or boosted like you “Post to Be”.
— Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) November 30, 2021
"Omicron or Omarion, either way, please get vaxxed or boosted like you "Post to Be" – A+ tweet
Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle pic.twitter.com/xjlqcB1zwO
— ✨Suge🎄Lite✨ (@Kamifaine) November 30, 2021
"Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle" – ayeee
The Omarion variant is no joke. It can cause a cardiac condition where it puts an icebox where your heart used to be. https://t.co/LWf9ybr0FJ
— Nick Rosenberg (@nickrosenberg) November 29, 2021
"The Omarion variant is no joke. It can cause a cardiac condition where it puts an icebox where your heart used to be" – *cackles*
Apparently this Omarion variant is Post To Be deadly pic.twitter.com/vyCKCZuZNJ
— Afoma Andrea (@HoodElegance_) November 27, 2021
"Apparently this Omarion variant is Post To Be deadly" – haaaa
