Offset is doing his part to unexpectedly lift the spirits of those around him.

During a recent Target run, the Migos rapper ended up paying for a family’s cart full of items after noticing they were having a hard time. Instagram user @siennadiaz._ posted about the encounter, thanking the entertainer for her family’s unexpected encounter with him.

In the clip, a woman—presumably Sienna’s mom—and Offset can be seen hugging in the checkout area of a Target as the woman cries. In the caption, Sienna gave a shoutout to Offset, along with SheShe, the woman who recommended some makeup and seems to work with the rapper.

Diaz went on to explain that her mother was having a tough morning, which is why she took her shopping for some Christmas gifts. Her mom didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before, so she wanted to purchase a new concealer to cover the bags under her eyes. That’s when a woman standing next to them struck up a conversation and began recommending brands.

When Sienna’s family went to check out, she found out how much the makeup cost–but they didn’t have to pay for any of it.

“That’s when the women beside us quickly handed over the cashier $200,” Sienna continued in her caption. “My mom and I were like Huhhh…we were so confused and then she said ‘this is from Offset…’ and that’s when my mom just started to tear up.”

Her caption went on to explain, “[Offset] came over and gave my mom the biggest hug. He told her that whatever she was going through, that she would be okay. No one has ever done anything like this for my mom and we are truly grateful.”

Check out the short-but-sweet video from Offset’s interaction with Sienna’s family below.