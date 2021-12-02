Bangers: The Cast And Crew Of “Harlem” Bring The Heat To NYC Premiere

“Harlem” is almost HERE!

Wednesday night the cast and crew of the highly anticipated Prime Video series assembled for their premiere event and after party.

The show stars Jerrie Johnson as Tye, Grace Byers as Quinn (the show’s Executive Producer Tracy Oliver is in the center), Meagan Good is Camille and Shoniqua Shandai plays Angie. All of the ladies look beautiful right?

Jerrie wore a high low black skirt with a white blouse. Her character Tye is probably one of the first times we’ve seen a LGBTQ character featured as one of the main friends on this kind of show. We really really enjoyed her storyline.

We LOVE this blue gown Shoniqua Shandai wore! The off the shoulder look really showcases her decollatage and the peekaboo slit in the skirt is a great way to just show a little leg. Shoniqua’s character Angie is the artist of the group. She’s a singer living her best life — rent free — in Quinn’s house. She is the one who REALLY doesn’t hold her tongue on the show. She says some of the CRAZIEST things that we can’t wait to see trending on Twitter.

Meagan Good plays Camille, a Columbia University adjunct professor, teaching anthropology, who uses cultural comparisons to inspire more bold behavior for herself and her friend group.

Grace Byers brought along her hubby Trai. Her character Quinn is a fashion designer who owns a small boutique — that’s not quite as thriving as her Caribbean parents would like. Quinn left her corporate job to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams and she’s not quite where she’d hoped to be yet.

The legendary Jasmine Guy plays her mom.

Hearing Grace use her Caymanian accent and Jasmine use a Caribbean accent is a really nice touch on the show.

Juani Felix plays Quinn’s mom’s mentee — who strikes up a surprising friendship with Quinn.

Veteran actor Robert Ri’chard is also heavily featured in Quinn’s life, but his nontraditional job and single dad status give her some pause.

We had to share this shot of the “Cousin Skeeter” reunion between Meagan Good and Robert Ri’chard.

