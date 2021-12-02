Tyler Perry will do whatever it takes to help find the person who killed the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

He continued in another tweet, “But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare. This is tremendously sad. (2/2).”

“My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family,” Perry tweeted yesterday. “This world can be so cruel and cold!! I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81 year old woman, and in her own home. (1/2).”

The actor, director, and producer shared photos of Clarence and his wife, Jaqueline Avant, on Twitter on Wednesday, December 1. According to reports from the Los Angeles Times , Jacqueline was killed on Wednesday after being shot in her Beverly Hills home. She was 81.

The Times went on to report that Jacqueline was transported to a hospital, where she later died. A security guard at the home was also shot, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Throughout her life, Jacqueline was a prominent philanthropist in Los Angeles, dedicating herself to supporting institutions like the UCLA International Student Center and Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center.

Her husband Clarence, 90, is a legendary figure in the music industry, having worked with Jimmy Smith, Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, Cherrelle, Babyface, and more