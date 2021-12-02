Bossip Video

Following their one year anniversary, Michael B. Jordan is opening up about his decision to bring his relationship with Lori Harvey to the public after previously being so private.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporterin preparation for his upcoming film, A Journal For Jourdan, the actor explained why he felt comfortable enough to tell the world about this relationship so early on.

“The situation for me was real enough [to share]. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” Jordan explained. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

The Creed star also talked about how he’s learned to deal with the public’s opinion, especially when it comes to having such a public relationship.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he said. “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Despite posting lovey-dovey captions and comments back and forth, this is the first time Jordan has explicitly talked about his relationship with Harvey. The couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, when both posted Instagram stories of their personally tailored anniversary dinner. About a week later, Lori shared pictures of her boo with her family for Thanksgiving.

And as we already know, Steve Harvey is just as happy as the rest of us that his daughter is in such a healthy relationship.