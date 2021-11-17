Bossip Video

“Nugget” and “Turtle” are still going super strong!

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and they’re clearly still seriously smitten. The lovebirds shared a few sweet pictures of their relationship with fans on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor captioned one photo of himself nestled up against Harvey. The star then shared another pic of the model planting a big kiss on his cheek noting that he couldn’t believe that “It’s been a year.”

The loving couple appeared to celebrate the special occasion with a romantic dinner. Harvey, 24, posted a picture from their precious outing, and apparently, Jordan pulled out all the stops for his “turtle” with a delicious tasting menu that read, “Happy Anniversary Michael and Lori!”

Dating rumors about Michael and Lori’s suspected baeship began to swirl last year when the couple was spotted together during Thanksgiving. In January 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

So what’s the secret sauce to their year-long loving bliss you ask?

Lori told Bustle back in June that privacy has been key. “I think we’re both very private people naturally,” she explained. “So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?”

Harvey continued, “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship.”

Michael echoed a similar sentiment to PEOPLE telling the publication in April that this is the first time he’s been so public about his love life.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said at the time. “I am extremely happy.” “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” Jordan added. “So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

On social media, fans are “congratulating” the couple on hitting the 1-year mark and they’re ‘oh so happy for them.

