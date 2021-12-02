Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s new show starring a trailblazing rap legend has premiered a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

MC Lyte is teaming up with Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show), for the hilarious new sitcom, “Partners In Rhyme.” The seven-episode original is currently airing after premiering November 18 on popular AMC Networks’ streamer, ALLBLK.

In each episode, it’s old school versus new school in this comical look at the record industry through the eyes of a female hip-hop icon and her young protégé. Starring MC Lyte and directed by Evans, the light-hearted, half-hour sitcom follows the life of rap pioneer, Lana Crawford(MC Lyte) who’s propositioned into managing her niece Lucious T(Precious Way, ABC’s Queens), an up and coming Instagram rapper, after she learns she’s being dropped by her label all while struggling with massive debt.

Generations collide as Lana and Luscious T try to find their footing, working, and living under the same roof. Lana’s feisty best friend and personal assistant, Victoria “Vicky” Sims (Cloie Wyatt Taylor); Mekhai Crawford (Ron G., Insecure, Key & Peele) her younger, freeloading brother; High-power label executive and mastermind behind the new dynamic duo, Hazel Wilson (Rolanda Watts) and trusted recording engineer Boston Jacobs (Wesley Jonathan, Monogamy), are all on hand, to help this legend raise a star! Executive Produced by Bentley Kyle Evans for Harvest Studio’s, MC Lyte and Lynn Richardson in association with production company Sunni Gyrl and ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.

In the latest episode of “Partners In Rhyme” Lana shows Luscious proposed outfits she’ll be wearing for a photoshoot, but the Instagram rapper isn’t having it.

“And no, and no, and never and no,” says Luscious about the wardrobe choices. “What do you mean, no, no, and never? This is so hot,” says Lana to her niece while noting that that the rapper likes “ratchet and nasty” over “fly and classy.”

Unfortunately for Lana, she’s in for a rude awakening from the millennial.

“Fly is passéa nd so are those outfits,” says Luscious. “I know you not talking when y’all had songs like ‘Nasty Girl’ and ‘Me So Horny’ back in your day. So I’m just saying…”

Yiiiikes! What do YOU think Lana has to say about that?

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

A new episode drops of “Partners In Rhyme” airs today on ALLBLK.