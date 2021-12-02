Bossip Video

Kehlani recently decided to get their breast implants removed. Now, the singer is explaining what led them to make such a big decision.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Kehlani opened up about their ongoing journey with gender identity and body image. About four years ago, the singer said they felt pressured to get implants after people online made comments shaming their body.

“I got breast implants about four years ago because I was very much struggling with what beauty meant to me,” they told the magazine. “I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like ‘she’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants.”

After getting the implants, Kehlani endured symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, and even new allergies. After going to see a doctor, they were told they might have breast implant illness–an autoimmune condition that can impact individuals who received silicone breast implants.

So, they removed the implants.

“I was already feeling dysphoric about my breast implants because I’m such a ‘tomboy.’ Like, how do I even put these in outfits?” they recalled about the experience. “I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy. … I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore. I got things done that went away because my body type was not meant to be changed in the way I thought I could change it.”

Kehlani admits that they felt bullied into getting the implants at the time, but now, the performer is at peace. “I let the world bully me into feeling like I needed this,” they explained. “It’s been such a journey to figure out how I feel about the way that I look.”

Kehlani also talked about their pronouns: she/they In the same interview,