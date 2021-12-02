Apple/A24 Hosting Global Screening Event For 'The Tragedy Of Macbeth'
Shakespeare At The Cinema: Catch An Early Screening Of ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ This Weekend At A Theatre Near You!
If you love Shakespeare, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand then you’re in luck…
This Sunday, December 5th, you can join Apple Original Films and A24 for a free one-day-only global screening event of THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH, written and directed by Academy Award® winner Joel Coen and starring Academy Award® winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
Check out the trailer below:
The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with Joel Coen and Frances McDormand at AMC Lincoln Square, livestreamed across select IMAX theaters in North America.
All information, as well as theaters and showtimes, can be found HERE
