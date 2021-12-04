Bossip Video

Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star Ivan Hall’s brother has been charged with murder.

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 16

Source: Craig Sjodin / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, Ivan’s brother Gabriel Hall was arrested back in October for the murder of Carlos Veliz Jr. in Abilene, Texas.

Cops say Hall and Veliz were involved in some sort of verbal argument around 1:30 AM on August 31, which ended with Gabriel shooting Veliz in the head and killing him. Police went on to say they connected Hall to the crime with the help of surveillance footage in the area, which linked a car he was renting to the scene. They also say they found a spent shell casing in the vehicle as well as evidence of gunshot residue on Hall’s hands and clothing.

Ivan is a fan-favorite of the Bachelor franchise, finishing third as a contestant on Tayshia Adams’ season of the Bachelorette before going on to appear on the latest season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Not only that, Ivan’s relationship with Gabriel was a major plot point on the show, with him showcasing the role he plays in his niece’s life due to his brother’s absence. During one episode, Gabriel appeared on the show, surprising both Tayshia and Ivan when he joined them on the hometown date.

Play

Gabriel Hall has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamines, and a slew of other counts.
He’s still currently being held on a $400,000 bond.
Categories: Arrests, For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.