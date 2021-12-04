Bossip Video

Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star Ivan Hall’s brother has been charged with murder.

According to reports from TMZ, Ivan’s brother Gabriel Hall was arrested back in October for the murder of Carlos Veliz Jr. in Abilene, Texas.

Cops say Hall and Veliz were involved in some sort of verbal argument around 1:30 AM on August 31, which ended with Gabriel shooting Veliz in the head and killing him. Police went on to say they connected Hall to the crime with the help of surveillance footage in the area, which linked a car he was renting to the scene. They also say they found a spent shell casing in the vehicle as well as evidence of gunshot residue on Hall’s hands and clothing.