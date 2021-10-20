The new season of The Bachelorette premiered on Tuesday, October 19, with fan-favorite Michelle Young kicking off her journey to find love.
Michelle, an elementary school teacher from Minnesota, was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. For the first time ever, the franchise chose two women from that batch of suitors to become Bachelorette, with Young’s season being taped later than usual so she could continue to be there for her students.
On Tuesday night’s episode, Michelle met her group of 30 men–but, of course, she found herself immediately confronted with some tough decisions. Ahead of meeting her suitors, she said she was “looking for somebody who is genuine and passionate, completely authentic,” but not everyone was there with the best intentions.
While going through one contestant’s hotel room, hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe found Ryan’s notes about how to get more screen time, how to not be a villain, and his overall strategy for the show. After Michelle met him, she felt like there was some chemistry, which is when the hosts broke the bad news. Young went on to confront Ryan’s “red flags” directly, sending him home immediately.
