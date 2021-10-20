The new season of The Bachelorette premiered on Tuesday, October 19, with fan-favorite Michelle Young kicking off her journey to find love.

Michelle, an elementary school teacher from Minnesota, was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. For the first time ever, the franchise chose two women from that batch of suitors to become Bachelorette, with Young’s season being taped later than usual so she could continue to be there for her students.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Michelle met her group of 30 men–but, of course, she found herself immediately confronted with some tough decisions. Ahead of meeting her suitors, she said she was “looking for somebody who is genuine and passionate, completely authentic,” but not everyone was there with the best intentions.