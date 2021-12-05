Bossip Video

Cardi B is already making her mark as Playboy’s first Creative Director in residence.

Following news of the Bronx native’s latest gig, Cardi made her debut as Creative Director at Art Basel’s Playboy party on Friday night in Miami.

For the occasion, the rapper–full name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar–looked absolutely stunning, wearing a heavily embellished Prada mini-dress that showed off all of her curves. She also wore a huge diamond Playboy bunny pendant and plenty of other blinged-out accessories, completing the look with silver-strap heels and her signature long nails manicured in a bright white.

Lizzo was also in attendance at the shindig to support her friend, wearing a barely-there blue outfit with mini skirt and strapless top.

Cardi B first announced her Playboy residency earlier this week, tweeting, “Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I’m so excited for everything that’s coming.”

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms,” Cardi added in a press release. “I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

That same night, Cardi also attended a party for her latest business venture whipshots, a spiked whipped cream. The produce launched on December 4 and sold out in seconds.

“I can’t believe I went to 4 parties in one night,” the rapper tweeted after the festivities.

“Yesterday whipshots sold out in 3 seconds I’m so happy for this business venture,” she continued. “Make sure y’all get y’all’s today at 12pm.”

It’s safe to say Cardi’s not leaving any money on the table while she’s in her prime.