Are You Feelin These Get Ups?! Cardi B Was The Host With The Most Style At The 2021 American Music Awards

If you watched the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night, Cardi B did a phenomenal job as host for the night.

Like any good awards show host, Cardi came with LOTS of stunning wardrobe changes so we wanted to give you a better look and as much details as possible on each look.

But first, check out her opening monologue below:

Play

We think she did a great job! Did you love it?

Cardi opened up the show in this incredible Alexandre Vauthier Couture look, styled by Kollin Carter. He slays for her every time. We wonder how much that feather headdress weighed? She makes it look easy though, riiiight?

Cardi opted for a ton of luxe textures with her looks last night. This velvety gown looks so lush pared with the glittery stocking boot. Cardi’s cleavage also makes for the ultimate accessory.

One of our absolute favorite looks of the night was the chartreuse FW 2019 FW Couture look from Jean Paul Gaultier! Do you love it?

Cardi also wore this one to accept her award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

Play

Cardi got the people talking with this Schiaparelli look, which included a black strapless gown, gold mask, ornamental earrings, a black veil and gold fingertipped gloves. If you look closely the earrings are attached to her gold headband and the earrings are in the shape of the evil eye, which is a really popular symbol these days. It’s definitely a controversial choice, but she ain’t neva scurred!

We love when Cardi B wears color — so this velvet body-hugging purple Jean-Louis Sabaji gown was one of our favorites as well! The details are incredible! Just look at all the feathers on her shoulders and the crystals cascading from the neckline are STUNNING!!!

Cardi posed for press photos in a FW 21 Miss Sohee look. Listen, nobody pulls off couture better than this one.

This Schiaparelli denim blazer also has tons of embellishments, including those evil eye symbols we mentioned before. We can’t blame Cardi for trying to ward off haters after all the issues she’s had!

Let’s not forget this look! Cardi B wore this black and white satin corset top with another extravagant headpiece and sheer fingerless gloves, another extravagant headpiece.

Which look was your favorite?