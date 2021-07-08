Bossip Video

IG trollin’ aside, Rocky And Rihanna are still rockin’ and rollin. Literally.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had a date night out in New York Wednesday. The couple were photographed arriving at a studio in a white Rolls Royce Cullinan. The talented twosome made their appearance following fans fears the couple might have been on the rocks when Rihanna commented on a meme that read: When celebrity stylist Farren Jean Andrèa shared a meme of window blinds with a message that read, “if you aren’t happy single, you won’t be happy taken. happiness comes from drugs not relationships”, saying “If I was a paragraph.”

Listen, we knew sis was talking about her love for tree in the first place. BUT we are happy to see Rocky and Rihanna having a good time together and in a Rolls Royce at that! That ride is almost as sexy as its occupants!

Only greatness for greatness right? For those of you who are into cars, “Car and Driver” called the 2021 Cullinan, “nothing short of a rolling palace that pampers riders and amazes onlookers.” Considering it’s a palace — perhaps we should consider the vehicle’s $335,000 starting price of a 2021 Cullinan as pretty reasonable. Either way, we know Rocky got it.

We hate to sound like a broken record, but we also gotta say we’re glad to see Robyn at the studio. Hopefully some heaters are being made amidst all this romance.

We’d also be remiss not to admire the FASHION moment happening here.

The breakdown on Rih’s fit isn’t quite as much of a bank breaker as her ride but it definitely comes close. She’s wearing a $4,500 Prada ostrich leather bucket hat with Prada Symbole sunglasses, a Vintage T-Shirt, we couldn’t find an exact match for her Bottega Veneta large gathered alligator clutch, but similar ones on the website ran just under $3,000, her shoes are Amina Muaddi and retail at $660! So yes… The drip ain’t cheap. Like we said though — they got it.

Also Rocky is one happy man… We love that for them.

Are you loving the RihRih & Rocky romance? What’s your favorite part? The attitude? The opulence? The attractiveness?