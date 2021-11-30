Bossip Video

Is The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty expecting a baby???

Footage from Barbados’ ceremony celebrating the country’s first-ever Presidential Inauguration and split from the United Kingdom to become its own republic that features the Fenty billionairess has sparked fan speculation that Rihanna may be pregnant.

Yesterday Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, named Rihanna as the 11th National Hero of Barbados. This is historic as she’s the first one named since 1998.

Rihanna was glowing in her copper gown in videos shared from the highly honorable event, but why would fans think she’s hiding a baby? One fan wrote, “Is that a baby bump?”

Photos of the 34-year-old beauty mogul yesterday immediately circulated on the internet, with fans questioning whether or not she was concealing a pregnant stomach under her dress.

The rumor has seemingly intensified even more after one verified Twitter account, The Academy, wrote without any further explanation, “Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky.”

The tweet, making the bold claim with zero sources behind it, has attracted over 20,000 retweets. The account’s tweet features a photo of both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, insinuating that they are expecting a baby together as if it’s confirmed to be true.

This isn’t the first time a rumor that Rihanna is pregnant has hit their Internet. Back in 2019, images of the superstar went viral with fans convinced that she was carrying a child but it was quickly shut down after Rihanna fans realized it was untrue.

Rihanna actually addressed the rumor with EXTRA explaining why she understands the fascination with her ovaries but for now, there is literally nothing to be confirmed.

Are you shocked that this latest Rihanna pregnancy rumor is circulating on the Internet?

What do YOU think about the Internet’s ovary obsession with Rih?