A copy of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s exclusive cover story with W Magazine was reportedly leaked amid the outlet’s attempt to scrub all traces of the issue.

W Magazine has been scrambling to pull the stars forthcoming cover edition as lawsuits continue to pour in following the Astroworld crowd surging incident that claimed the lives of 10 victims. Now, it appears as though the magazine’s urgent recall may have come a bit too late as one mysterious Instagram user recently leaked a copy of the recalled mag. The person, who has not yet been identified, shared a video of the front cover where Scott and a pregnant Jenner can be seen posing alongside their adorable 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Take a look at the front cover below.

Some social media detectives were hard at work and even revealed pictures of inside the exclusive issue that show a few sweet moments between the family of three, well.. soon to be four.

Despite Scott and Jenner looking real couply and cozy together in the issue, the former pair reportedly told W Magazine that they are not actually together, but the two remain close to help co-parent baby Stormi.

“We learned that the elusive and hugely successful Jenner was pregnant with her second child with one of the world’s most famous musicians; but we are also reminded that, despite their growing brood, Jenner and Scott are not actually a couple. Here is a real example of a family operating on their own terms,” W Magazine said in a statement, according to The Jasmine Brand.

A source close to the publication told Page Six that they have done everything to stop the exclusive interview from hitting shelves.