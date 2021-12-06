Stebbie did WHAT?
That sound you hear is Stevie J and Faith Evans’ divorce swerving into messville after the hitmaker-turned-reality star reportedly requested spousal support from his estranged wife of 3 years.
According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Steebie requested Evans pay spousal support amid their ongoing divorce case.
If approved, Evans would be ordered to pay a monthly fee to the hitmaking producer and she wouldn’t be able to collect a dime from any of the money either. The divorce docs don’t mention a prenup, which is odd considering both stars have amassed big fortunes from their music careers.
Stevie claimed in the docs that they had been “separated since Oct. 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split and asked the court to “terminate” Faith’s ability to be awarded spousal support.
This comes just weeks after the dysfunctional couple seemingly enjoyed each other on a sun-splashed fun day at the beach.
A few days later, Stevie could be seen berating Faith for allegedly creeping on him in an uncomfortably toxic video that leaked onto social media.
“Grow the f*** up. I hate you, too.” Faith says, speaking over Stevie. Leave me alone, s***!”
Stevie J., determined to get answers out of his wife, continued pressing Faith about the alleged cheating and seemingly accused Faith of sleeping with men in their home.
When asked if she was “happy” about it, Faith simply replied, “Mmm-hmm.”
“Please leave me alone, I hate you!” says Faith.
“I hate you too,” says Stevie. “All I did was love you, how could you do that to me?” Stevie later adds while Faith implores him to take his hands off of her.
How do you think this messy saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Stevie J requesting spousal support from Faith Evans on the flip.
Stevie J requesting spousal support bruh lol City Boys Up!!!!! pic.twitter.com/927vQDcqTl
— Chocolate Jay of Jays Joint Potcast (@ChocoJay_JJP) December 6, 2021
“Stevie J requesting spousal support bruh lol City Boys Up!!!!!” – *cackles*
Stevie tryna get spousal support from Faith as if it won’t be garnished for back child support 🥴
— 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓇𝓈 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓇 💃🏾 (@UnlearningL) December 6, 2021
“Stevie tryna get spousal support from Faith as if it won’t be garnished for back child support” – mannnn
Stevie J is the ashiest thing that ever came out of Buffalo I swear.
— Fancee (@_Fancee) December 6, 2021
“Stevie J is the ashiest thing that ever came out of Buffalo I swear” – yikesss
Stevie J been a serial cheater in every season of love and hip hop, now dawg found his match in Faith Evans 😆😆
— Fernando (@drumkingpiu) December 6, 2021
“Stevie J been a serial cheater in every season of love and hip hop, now dawg found his match in Faith Evans 😆😆” – she got him skressed
Stevie J filing spousal support from faith evans ? Raggedy ass n**** 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Jasmine Renay (@Jasminexoxo__) December 6, 2021
“Stevie J filing spousal support from faith evans? Raggedy a** n****” – whew
My boy Stevie J said he need some spousal support 😂😂 get paid old head get paid
— Nico 👑💯🎲 (@ChuckyShakur87) December 6, 2021
“My boy Stevie J said he need some spousal support 😂😂 get paid old head get paid” – the city boys couldn’t wait to show oout
Stevie J asking for Spousal support…The Audacity of it all! You broke ass nigga!
— JuansAndRobynsSexualChemistry (@Skool_boi) December 5, 2021
“Stevie J asking for Spousal support…The Audacity of it all! You broke a** n*gga!” – spicyyy
When Stevie j realized he needed help paying child support a plan began to formulate… https://t.co/BRYWPRvjrO pic.twitter.com/2ZnAJjJo5a
— #217ucit (@CAD5000) December 6, 2021
“When Stevie j realized he needed help paying child support a plan began to formulate” – he was like ‘a-ha!’
Stevie Married Faith just for that spousal support he knew what he was doing. He needed a bag. Don’t underestimate the sleezball #LHH
— Stephanie Winter ❄️💙 (@Mz_StiLLStandin) December 6, 2021
“Stevie Married Faith just for that spousal support he knew what he was doing. He needed a bag. Don’t underestimate the sleezball #LHH” – welppp
