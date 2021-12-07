Bossip Video

Keyshia Ka’oir and her husband, Gucci Mane, are celebrating her daughter’s 16th birthday the only way they know how: with one of the most extravagant parties ever.

Dior celebrated her Sweet Sixteen with a birthday party in Atlanta on Friday, December 4. For the special occasion, she wore a gorgeous red ball gown, which helped her stand out among the rest of her family wearing all black.

This is one of the rare times Ka’oir has shared photos and videos of one of her older children with us as she usually keeps that aspect of her life very private.

Dior’s celebration had all of your run-of-the-mill party supplies like food, music, dancing, but with Ka’oir and Gucci involved, you already know this party was over-the-top in all the best ways.

For her 16th birthday, Dior received an Hermes Birkin bag and a diamond necklace from her parents. Not only that, she also received well wishes on her birthday from a number of popular celebs who sent in messages including Megan Thee Stallion, JT of the City Girls, Quavo from the Migos, Lil Uzi Vert and many more.

“WOW!!!! This meant everything to DIOR❤️,” Keyshia wrote on Instagram as she shared the video with fans. “Thank you KODAK, QUAVO, MEG, DURK, BABY, JT, UZI & AMINA for making this happen! Gucci & I appreciate this sooooooo much for our baby girl !! This shit was everythinggggg THANK U GUYS😉!!!!!!!!!!!”

Ka’oir’s mother and baby Ice were also at the party, happily posing for pictures and looking absolutely adorable in his little suit. The little one is probably gearing up for a big party of his own as he’s about to turn one later this month. While Gucci didn’t post much about the Sweet Sixteen, he was sitting by the sidelines and supporting his wife the entire time. He shared a photo of them together at the festivities with the sweet caption, “Best Decision I Ever Made.”

Happy Birthday, Dior!