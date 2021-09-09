Bossip Video

Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and 2 Chainz are hitting the road for the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour and are bringing some special guests along. Boosie, Fabolous, DJ Drama, Lil Kim, and Trina will also be joining the outing kicking off on September 30th.

As COVID-19 restrictions are starting to disappear, the entertainment industry is finally getting back on the road to make up for lost time. Live Nation has thrown every tour at us imaginable to get the coins out of our pockets but sometimes, you need something a little more exciting to tempt you to step out in these pandemic times. No reason is better than the Legendz Of The Streets Tour, formerly known as the Feed The Streetz Tour.

The tour will be co-headlined by Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and 2 Chainz, but the fun doesn’t end there, the tour is packed with special guests and openers Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, DJ Drama, and Lil Boosie. The tour kicks off September 30th in Augusta, Georgia, and hits 11 other cities.

Legendz of the Streetz Tour Dates: Thursday, September 30 – Augusta, GA – James Brown Arena^

Friday, October 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Saturday, October 2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

Sunday, October 3 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*

Friday, October 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

Saturday, October 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Sunday, October 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Friday, October 15 – Miami, FL – BB&T Center^

Saturday, October 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena^

Sunday, October 17 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Friday, October 22 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^ *with Lil Kim ^with Trina

The tour is sure to be a night of fun and a change of pace from the past 18 months of limited outings. You can grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster. The tour also marks the first time we’ll see Gucci and Jeezy on the same bill in over a decade. You can catch Jeezy talking about the tour below.