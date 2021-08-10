Bossip Video

Awwww, so sweet!

Married baddie Keyshia Ka’Oir was living her best life over the weekend, making her cakes clap in front of hundreds of excited fans alongside her bae. A video clip of Keyshia dancing on stage while her famous hubby Gucci Mane performed his hit, “Freaky Gurl” has gone viral around the internet.

In the clip, Keyshia rocks a two-piece short set, an iced-out 1017 chain with tennis shoes while on stage with her husband Gucci at a Vegas pool party. While facing a crowd of his excited fans, she started twerking to the music.

Well, turn up then Mrs. Davis!

Back in December of 2020, the Davis’ welcomed a baby boy named Ice Davis exactly three years after they tied the knot on TV in their own BET wedding special. The ultra-lavish ceremony had plenty of celebrities on the guest list and took place at The Four Seasons Miami.

Shortly after welcoming their son, Keyshia revealed that Gucci gifted her $1 million as a push present.

“My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!! WTH!!! @laflare1017,” wrote Keyshia on her IG stories.

In May of 2016, Gucci Mane was released from prison after more than two years of being locked up on various charges. Since then the rapper has tied the knot, had a very successful music run, released a best selling book called The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,