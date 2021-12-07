Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

A bevy of baddies and stylish studs walked the “black carpet” at an exclusive awards ceremony. On Monday, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, and Halle Berry were just a few of the many stars on hand for The Critics Choice Association’s fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, The Celebration of Black Cinema continued its tradition of celebrating Black filmmaking and this time, also knowledged accomplishments in television.

Seen on the scene were several of the honorees including Ava DuVernay…

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Danielle Brooks…

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

 

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Robin Thede…

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

and Anthony Anderson who was spotted alongside his wife.

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

 

It was date night for “Career Achievement Award” honored actress Halle and her honey Van Hunt.

 

 

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her. She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair,” said Shawn Edwards, CCA Board Member and Executive Producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television about Halle.

 

 

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

It was also date night for one of the evening’s host Niecy Nash and her HERSband Jessica Betts…

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

as well as “Raising Kanan” star Patina Miller whose handsome hubby David Mars was by her side.

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

 

 

Other attendees included “Passing” stars Tessa Thompson, director Rebecca Hall, and Ruth Negga…

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

 

Method Man…

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association / Getty

 

and Shamier Anderson.

Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Related Stories

A portion of the proceeds from the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television were designated to provide scholarships to students from underrepresented communities participating in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Rising Program.

 

Whose Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Awards look was your favorite?

Categories: For Your Information, News, Seen on the Scene
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.