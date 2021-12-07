A bevy of baddies and stylish studs walked the “black carpet” at an exclusive awards ceremony. On Monday, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, and Halle Berry were just a few of the many stars on hand for The Critics Choice Association’s fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, The Celebration of Black Cinema continued its tradition of celebrating Black filmmaking and this time, also knowledged accomplishments in television.

Seen on the scene were several of the honorees including Ava DuVernay…

Danielle Brooks…

Robin Thede…

and Anthony Anderson who was spotted alongside his wife.

It was date night for “Career Achievement Award” honored actress Halle and her honey Van Hunt.

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her. She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair,” said Shawn Edwards, CCA Board Member and Executive Producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television about Halle.

It was also date night for one of the evening’s host Niecy Nash and her HERSband Jessica Betts…

as well as “Raising Kanan” star Patina Miller whose handsome hubby David Mars was by her side.

Other attendees included “Passing” stars Tessa Thompson, director Rebecca Hall, and Ruth Negga…

Method Man…

and Shamier Anderson.

A portion of the proceeds from the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television were designated to provide scholarships to students from underrepresented communities participating in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Rising Program.

Whose Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Awards look was your favorite?