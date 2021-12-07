Bossip Video

Zendaya continues to conquer Hollywood, in front of the camera, but there’s still so much she wants to do behind the scenes.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star talked to her Euphoria costar Colman Domingo for Interview’s latest cover story, where she opened up about her ambitions after already reaching such heights in her career.

That conversation is where the actress revealed she has her sights set on directing, specifically revealing that she would love to direct what she described as a “simple love story about two Black girls.”

“I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time,’” Zendaya said of her desire to one day direct. “I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that.” She continued, “The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn.”

While we all know Z as an actress, her desire to direct should come as no surprise. The former Disney Channel star has spoken about her directorial aspirations previously, also voicing her goal to prioritize Black women as leads.

At the time, she went on to elaborate that she doesn’t want her dream project to be “rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it.” Instead, she wants it to be “something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself.”