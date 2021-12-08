Bossip Video

Amazon announces the company will live stream Kanye West’s upcoming Free Larry Hoover benefit concert with special guest Drake.

Kanye West is preparing to take the stage for the first time in five years. Kanye hasn’t performed a live concert since he abruptly ended his Life of Pablo tour back in 2016, making this an event fans don’t wanna miss.

This concert is being held to support Larry Hoover’s release from prison and to push for criminal justice reform. A few weeks ago, Ye was pictured alongside J Prince in Atlanta, which lead many to believe he would reconcile with his longtime friend and rap peer, Drake. A few days later, Ye posted a video–again, alongside J Prince–in which he asked Drake to put their cold war behind them for the bigger picture of helping free Larry Hoover and bringing criminal justice reform to the forefront.

Drake accepted and the Free Hoover Concert was announced by Ye and Donda Touring for December 9th. With just days until the show, Amazon has joined the benefit concert and announced they will live stream the event.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. Steve Boom, vp of Amazon Music says, “We’ve built a home for the most important livestreaming events, and seeing these global superstars on stage together will be a can’t-miss event for fans around the world.” “Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B, Amazon Music. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.” “It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe,” said Alaina Bartels, talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “As the home for talent, whether it’s a developing artist or a household name, we’re constantly focused on building opportunities for them to reach fans in exciting new ways. We can’t wait for our audiences to watch this special event.”

In addition to streaming on Amazon, the concert will also be shown in 22 select cities in IMAX. You can check here to see if your city made the list and if you would like to view the show in person, select $50 tickets have been added to ticketmaster.com.