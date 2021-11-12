Drink Champs and Revolt TV deliver part 2 of their Kanye West interview featuring an appearance by special guest Larry Hoover Jr.

During Drink Champs‘ first part of their Kanye West interview, we were left with tons of sound bites and inspiration to last a lifetime.

In Ye’s first appearance on the show, he didn’t hold back and answered every question as honestly as we’ve come to expect from Ye. While the internet had a field day with Ye saying signing Big Sean is the worst decision he ever made, Ye also dropped a ton of gems during his interview and made sure to give a lot of people their flowers and credited Soulja Boy and Future for changing the rap game with their influence.

Earlier this week, NORE broke the news that he had part 2 of the interview in the chamber and would be releasing it this week. In the second part of the interview, Ye is joined by Larry Hoover Jr. as he has been focused on helping free his father Larry Hoover Sr., even going to the White House and pitching his release to Donald Trump.

In the second installment, Ye also gives his unfiltered thoughts on cancel culture and explains how no one can cancel anyone and thinks people should talk out their differences.

You can watch Ye’s full interview featuring Larry Hoover Jr. below.