Virgil Abloh proves one last time he was the fabric that sewed culture and industries together with figures from every walk of life and industry showing up to pay their respects at his funeral.

While the world is still processing the loss of yet another historic Black icon in Virgil Abloh, his family and close friends have been paying tribute to the visionary since his passing. Virgil was the fabric that brought together so many different people, ideas, and industries and touched so many lives.

Last week, we highlighted tons of stories shared by people he impacted and how he was truly one of a kind. Soft-spoken, bright, articulate, and always curious, his funeral was fit to match just that. Virgil’s closed funeral took place at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago which is the same place that hosted Virgils ‘Figures of Speech‘ exhibit.

Photos from the service show everyone who loved Virgil attended including Kanye West, Drake, Kim Kardashian-West , Kid Cudi, Don C, Tyler The Creator, Zach Bia, Heron Preston, Luka Sabbat, Jerry Lorenzo, and more. Plus, Virgil’s sister gave a beautiful speech, which you can watch above.

Virgil Abloh left his mark on the entire world and changed the way we look at the fashion industry forever. Virgil can also rest knowing that he succeeded in accomplishing his ultimate goal; letting all the Black and brown kids across the globe know that “they can do it too.”