Surprise! Marques Houston is now officially a first-time father!

The Immature singer welcomed a healthy baby girl named Zara with his wife Miya on Dec. 2. In a statement to US Weekly, the 40-year-old hitmaker revealed his excitement about the big news.

“Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” he said.“She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”

The couple kept their pregnancy under wraps, but this week, Houston and his 20-year-old wifey shared heartwarming maternity photos just before Zara’s arrival.

In March 2019, Miya and Marques got engaged. The Sister, Sister star proposed to Miya with a stunning princess cut diamond ring, ESSENCE noted. Following the sweet proposal, Miya shared the special news on her Instagram page, writing that she “said yes to a new beginning.”

“I said yes to my spiritual head. I said yes to loving you forever and forever baby,” she continued. “I am blessed to have you and to be yours forever. These past months have been the best months of my life. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend them with anyone else or any other way.”

The pair, who have been dating since October 2018, according to Page Six, finally jumped the broom back in August 2020, but there was a bit of controversy that stirred at the time regarding the couple’s drastic age difference. Houston set the record straight about the chatter on social media.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult,” he told social media critics back in June. “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing.”

Houston added: “So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting forever.”

Congrats to Marques and Miya!