A highly-anticipated music festival is returning next year to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Hangout Fest is announcing the lineup for its May 20-22, 2022 return.
The lineup includes Post Malone, Doja Cat, Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Louisville rapper and songwriter Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Flo Milli, and more. The festival that unites the worlds of pop, rock, Hip-Hop, electronic, and country will continue its theme to honor the community aspect of the festival. This starts with the festival’s logo known as the “shaka,” which symbolizes the “hang loose” mantra of beach and surf culture to many with a deeper meaning that represents solidarity, friendship, compassion, respect, and mutual understanding.
A press release notes that this will be the first edition of Hangout since 2019, which is a favorite in the festival world both from artists and fans alike and includes stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, and more.
See the full lineup below:
Post Malone
Tame Impala
Halsey
Doja Cat
Fall Out Boy
ILLENIUM
Megan Thee Stallion
Kane Brown
Zedd
Jack Harlow
Maren Morris
Phoebe Bridgers
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Still Woozy
Oliver Tree
SLANDER
The Band CAMINO
Lil Yachty
Chelsea Cutler
The Head And The Heart
Sublime With Rome
T-Pain
Surfaces
Flo Milli
Madeon
Koffee
Dayglow
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Fletcher
Breland
Moon Taxi
Tyla Yaweh
Remi Wolf
The Brook &
The Bluff
beabadoobee
SIDEPIECE
Paul Cauthen
Role Model
Surf Mesa
Joy Oladokun
KennyHoopla
Briston Maroney
Bankrol Hayden
Lucii
SNBRN
AUDREY NUNA
347aidan
ericdoa
renforshort
LP Giobbi
Ship Wrek
Zach Hood
JVNA
VNSSA
Blu DeTiger
NOTD
Luttrell
Neal Francis
The Blossom
Hugel
Tre’ Amani
Flipturn
Nightly
gabriel black
Bren Joy
Montell2099
Hastings
Madds
Petey Martin
Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 is now available on the festival’s official website. Those interested can sign-up for a limited time to take part in the December 10th presale date, while the General Onsale for the festival will take place on December 13th. 3-Day General admission tickets are $339 during the Early Bird sale and will increase to $359 after that. There is also a 3-Day GA Plus option priced at $509 that includes access to the GA Plus Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and areas to relax, along with Priority GA Plus entrances at all festival gates.
Guests seeking the VIP treatment can choose between two options. With the 3-Day VIP choice priced at $1,219, guests will have access to exclusive artist performances, upfront viewing areas at designated stages, a stage-side pool at the Hangout Main Stage, private air-conditioned bathrooms, a VIP Grove with complimentary cocktails, beer, wine and snacks, priority VIP entrances, and more. The 3-Day Super VIP option priced at $1,839 will include all of those amenities along with access to the viewing deck at the Hangout Stage with hot tubs, jacuzzis, and a full bar, a VIP dining room with complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs, golf cart shuttles to designated stages, and more.
Click HERE for tickets.
