A highly-anticipated music festival is returning next year to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Hangout Fest is announcing the lineup for its May 20-22, 2022 return.

The lineup includes Post Malone, Doja Cat, Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Louisville rapper and songwriter Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Flo Milli, and more. The festival that unites the worlds of pop, rock, Hip-Hop, electronic, and country will continue its theme to honor the community aspect of the festival. This starts with the festival’s logo known as the “shaka,” which symbolizes the “hang loose” mantra of beach and surf culture to many with a deeper meaning that represents solidarity, friendship, compassion, respect, and mutual understanding.

A press release notes that this will be the first edition of Hangout since 2019, which is a favorite in the festival world both from artists and fans alike and includes stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, and more.

See the full lineup below:

Post Malone

Tame Impala

Halsey

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

ILLENIUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Kane Brown

Zedd

Jack Harlow

Maren Morris

Phoebe Bridgers

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Still Woozy

Oliver Tree

SLANDER

The Band CAMINO

Lil Yachty

Chelsea Cutler

The Head And The Heart

Sublime With Rome

T-Pain

Surfaces

Flo Milli

Madeon

Koffee

Dayglow

DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)

Fletcher

Breland

Moon Taxi

Tyla Yaweh

Remi Wolf

The Brook &

The Bluff

beabadoobee

SIDEPIECE

Paul Cauthen

Role Model

Surf Mesa

Joy Oladokun

KennyHoopla

Briston Maroney

Bankrol Hayden

Lucii

SNBRN

AUDREY NUNA

347aidan

ericdoa

renforshort

LP Giobbi

Ship Wrek

Zach Hood

JVNA

VNSSA

Blu DeTiger

NOTD

Luttrell

Neal Francis

The Blossom

Hugel

Tre’ Amani

Flipturn

Nightly

gabriel black

Bren Joy

Montell2099

Hastings

Madds

Petey Martin

Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 is now available on the festival’s official website. Those interested can sign-up for a limited time to take part in the December 10th presale date, while the General Onsale for the festival will take place on December 13th. 3-Day General admission tickets are $339 during the Early Bird sale and will increase to $359 after that. There is also a 3-Day GA Plus option priced at $509 that includes access to the GA Plus Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and areas to relax, along with Priority GA Plus entrances at all festival gates.

Guests seeking the VIP treatment can choose between two options. With the 3-Day VIP choice priced at $1,219, guests will have access to exclusive artist performances, upfront viewing areas at designated stages, a stage-side pool at the Hangout Main Stage, private air-conditioned bathrooms, a VIP Grove with complimentary cocktails, beer, wine and snacks, priority VIP entrances, and more. The 3-Day Super VIP option priced at $1,839 will include all of those amenities along with access to the viewing deck at the Hangout Stage with hot tubs, jacuzzis, and a full bar, a VIP dining room with complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs, golf cart shuttles to designated stages, and more.

Click HERE for tickets.