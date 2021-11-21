Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing with BTS at tonight’s American Music Awards.

On Saturday, November 20, Meg announced via Twitter that she pulled out of her performance at the fan-voted award show, just a day before she was expected to hit the AMAs stage with BTS. The rapper kept details about her cancelation to a minimum, telling her fans she was unable to attend the ceremony “due to an unexpected personal matter.”

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭” she wrote on Saturday. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Meg and BTS were expected to perform their hit “Butter (remix)” that was released back in August. The official AMAs Twitter account responded to Thee Stallion’s post with a simple, “We will miss you,” as event organizers confirmed BTS is still scheduled to perform two times during tonight’s ceremony.

Even though she won’t be at the show, Megan did secured a handful of nominations at the 2021 AMAs, including Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Goods News, Favorite Trending Song for “Body,” and Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

While it’s unclear what the personal matter is Meg’s referring to, some fans believe her pulling out has to do with the tragic death of Young Dolph. Her last tweet before pulling out of the show was in response to his murder.

“I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief!” she tweeted on November 17. “Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.”